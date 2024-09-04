What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? September 4 – 10, 2024





Game On!



Wednesday, September 4, 2024



3:30 PM - 5:30 PM



Shoreline Library



Play video games on Nintendo Switch! We've got Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 and more. Snacks provided by Friends of Shoreline Library. Don't miss out! Grades 6-12. Registration not required.







Richmond Beach Library Book Group



Wednesday, September 4, 2024



6:30 PM - 7:30 PM



This month’s title is What I want You to See by Catherine Linka. New members always welcome. Registration not required.







CityLearn – Human Services in Shoreline



Wednesday, September 4, 2024



7:00 PM - 8:30 PM



Come hear about the Shoreline Human Services Strategic Plan, recently adopted by the City Council in April, 2024. More will also be shared about how the City promotes individual and community well-being by increasing self-sufficiency, reducing the negative impacts of adverse life events, and helping people reach their full potential. CityLearn is a monthly opportunity to learn about timely topics in Shoreline. Hybrid meetings are open to everyone who lives and/or works in Shoreline. Participants connect directly with City Councilmembers and staff from different departments.



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 88968765780

The Zoom link for this meeting is:

No registration is required.







Drop-In Employment Help Desk



Thursday, September 5, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Receive one-on-one support from a professional Hopelink Employment Specialist on resume building, cover letters, job search strategies, interview preparation and more. Ages 18 and older.







Drop-In Technical Assistance



Thursday, September 5, 2024



10:30 AM - 11:30 AM



Shoreline Library



Have computer, mobile device or software questions? A tech volunteer can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as filling out applications, connecting through Zoom, email, social networks, navigating a tablet and learning to download free eBooks. You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance. Registration not required.







Talk Time Class



Friday, September 6, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Hatch Chili Roasting! at Shoreline Town & Country



Saturday, September 7, 2024



9:00 AM - 3:00 PM



Town & Country Market Shoreline



Calling all chiliheads!



Hatch chili season is finally upon us, and here at Town & Country we’re ready to celebrate! Please join us as we fire up the roasters and dive into the deliciousness of All Things Hatch. Let us do the work for you and take home a bag of freshly roasted chilis ready to use, or to freeze for later in the season. Our house-made Hatch brats and burgers make a flavorful addition to your next cookout, and Hatch mac n’ cheese and Hatch crabcakes bring dinner to the next level. For a surprising new summer dessert, try our Hatch cornbread muffins with vanilla ice cream. Follow your noses and come join the fun!







Shoreline Farmers Market



Saturday, September 7, 2024



10:00 AM - 2:00 PM



BikeLink Park & Ride



Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).







Shoreline 4 Parks Walk



Saturday, September 7, 2024



10:00 AM - 11:30 AM



www.ShorelineWA.gov/ ShorelineWalks

Walk through the Meridian Park neighborhood, including four city parks. Explore the Northwest Conifer Arboretum and the Shoreline ponies. For a full list of walks visit





Hypertufa making workshop with Sarah Baker



Saturday, September 7, 2024



10:30 AM - 1:30 PM



Indulge in the artistry of creating a plant container that is designed to look and feel like natural stone. These containers are visually captivating, lightweight, and add a naturalistic flourish to any porch or garden space. Each participant will fashion and take home one container (approximately 12×12 inches) and receive instructions for making more. Additionally, you will learn how to elegantly fill it up with vibrant plants handpicked from the Nursery. Fee course; registration required.







Free Seed Saving Class @ Shoreline Tool Library



Saturday, September 7, 2024



2:00 PM - 3:30 PM



Learn how to save your seeds for next season from Marni, a certified sustainable urban agriculturist and owner of Growing Roots Together. Register online here.



The 2024 Shoreline Sustainable Skill Series is brought to you by Seattle REconomy. The focus is on sustainability and do-it-yourself (DIY) classes and events, all of which are FREE to the public. Funding has been provided, in full or in part, by the City of Shoreline’s Environmental Mini-Grant Program.







Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, September 10, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







