Purchased banned books September 22 - 28, 2024 and the store will donate 20% of the sale to the school library.











Ridgecrest Books aat 512 NE 165th, Shoreline WA 98155 , celebrates Banned Books week with a benefit for the Ridgecrest Elementary Library.Then, on Sunday September 22 from 7-8pm meet authors Jane Wong and Lucy Tan for a discussion and book signing.