Boats Afloat continues this weekend at South Lake Union September 14-15, 2024

Boats Afloat Show at South Lake Union

The 2024 Fall Boats Afloat Show continues at Seattle's South Lake Union September 14-15, 2024.





The Northwest’s largest on-the-water boating showcase, the 2024 Fall Boats Afloat Show docks at Seattle’s South Lake Union spotlighting more than 125 impressive motor yachts, a variety of sailboat offerings, high-end cruisers ideal for Northwest waters, high-performance craft, fishing models and much more.





Presented by the Northwest Yacht Brokers Association (NYBA) since 1978, this boating tradition offers opportunities to learn, dream and explore the latest boating lifestyle and technology trends.









The show features marine services and the Dockside Marketplace offering high-quality boating-inspired goods, clothing and art; informational seminars; family-friendly activities (the show is free for children 12 and under); a raffle supporting Salmon For Soldiers; casual dining and beverage options and live music performances by top local talent each day of the show.



Saturday (September 14), 10am to 6pm.

Sunday (September 15), 10am to 5pm. Show hours and tickets











