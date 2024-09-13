Choosing the right professional to help you stay in your home as you age

By Joseph Irons, CAPS, President of Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.





If you are like most Americans over 45, you want to continue living in your same home and community throughout your maturing years. Baby Boomers' existing or older homes are often unequipped to meet their needs.









According to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), a third (33%) of 50-plus adults believe they will have to modify their current home to make it safe and accessible to continue to live there as they age.

Home owners should consider working with a Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS). The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), in partnership with AARP, developed the CAPS designation.



Professionals who have earned the CAPS designation have been trained in the unique needs of the older adult population and apply strategies and techniques to provide comprehensive and practical home modification solutions. CAPS professionals help homeowners find aging-in-place solutions that fit their needs and budget.







Wide doorways. 32-36 inches wide doorways let wheelchairs pass through and make it easy to move large items in and out of your home. Extra floor space. The space allows homeowners and their guests to feel less cramped.

Floors and bathtubs with non-slip surfaces keep everyone on their feet. Handrails on steps and bathroom grab bars will also help homeowners maneuver easier.

No-step entry. No one needs to use stairs to get in and out of the home. Learn more about CAPS professionals here While there are various ways CAPS remodelers can help make your home work for you, some of the most common aging-in-place renovations include:



To speak with a CAPS professional locally, contact



Please join us for a Remodeled Homes Tour Showcase project from Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.

The event will take place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, October 21, 2024. One Day Only! To speak with a CAPS professional locally, contact Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.



