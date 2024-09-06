Dunn Gardens Plant Rummage Sale September 12, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024

Dunn Gardens Plant Rummage Sale!
September 12, 2024 @ 9:00am

Get ready for fall planting season at the Dunn Gardens Plant Rummage Sale.

Explore our plant sales area and plant nursery—you never know what treasures you might find!
  • Dig-your-own large shrubs and perennials from our lathe house. The Gardens will have all the gardening tools you will need.
  • Explore a varied collection of plants including, but not limited to:
    • Rhododendrons
    • Hydrangeas
    • Young trees and woody shrubs
    • Native plants
    • Evergreen and herbaceous perennials
  • Bags of Dunn Gardens homemade leaf mulch for sale (limited supplies).
You don’t want to miss it!
  • Thursday, September 12th from 9am – 6pm
  • Friday, September 13th from 9am – 6pm
  • Saturday, September 14th from 9:30am – 1:30pm


Posted by DKH at 2:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  