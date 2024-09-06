Dunn Gardens Plant Rummage Sale September 12, 2024
September 12, 2024 @ 9:00am
Get ready for fall planting season at the Dunn Gardens Plant Rummage Sale.
Explore our plant sales area and plant nursery—you never know what treasures you might find!
- Dig-your-own large shrubs and perennials from our lathe house. The Gardens will have all the gardening tools you will need.
- Explore a varied collection of plants including, but not limited to:
- Rhododendrons
- Hydrangeas
- Young trees and woody shrubs
- Native plants
- Evergreen and herbaceous perennials
- Bags of Dunn Gardens homemade leaf mulch for sale (limited supplies).
- Thursday, September 12th from 9am – 6pm
- Friday, September 13th from 9am – 6pm
- Saturday, September 14th from 9:30am – 1:30pm
