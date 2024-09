Opening NEXT WEEK on Friday the 13th... MURDER INN

Opening NEXT WEEK on Friday the 13th... Opening NEXT WEEK on Friday the 13th...



Edmonds Driftwood Player's 66th Season opens with Murder Inn where a group of tourists, on a tour - Ghosts and Ghouls of New England - is forced, by a storm, to make an unscheduled stop at the Barnsley Inn.









Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm



TICKETS: $28 General Adult (19-59); $25 Jr/Sr/Military

Available online

or by phone at 425-774-9600

Discounted rates for groups of 10+ people also available! Content Info: this production has been deemed by the publisher as appropriate for all audiences, however, it contains some mild adult themes, weapons and alcohol, as well as references to the supernatural.



Or subscribe to the entire season and don't miss a thing!



SUBSCRIBE and SAVE: 4-Show Package Pricing:

General Adult (age 19-59) – $110

Youth/Senior/Military – $100 Book online



By Phone:



By Email: By Phone: 425-774-9600 By Email: boxoffice@edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org







MURDER INNSeptember 13-October 6 at the Wade James Theatre in Edmonds, 950 Main St, Edmonds WA 98020