Opening NEXT WEEK on Friday the 13th... MURDER INN
Friday, September 6, 2024
MURDER INN
September 13-October 6 at the Wade James Theatre in Edmonds, 950 Main St, Edmonds WA 98020
Edmonds Driftwood Player's 66th Season opens with Murder Inn where a group of tourists, on a tour - Ghosts and Ghouls of New England - is forced, by a storm, to make an unscheduled stop at the Barnsley Inn.
Please join us for this murder-mystery where as the storm builds and the body count rises, the survivors try to figure out who done it...
Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm
TICKETS: $28 General Adult (19-59); $25 Jr/Sr/Military
PURCHASE TICKETS!
- Available online
- or by phone at 425-774-9600
- Discounted rates for groups of 10+ people also available!
SUBSCRIBE and SAVE: 4-Show Package Pricing:
- General Adult (age 19-59) – $110
- Youth/Senior/Military – $100
By Phone: 425-774-9600
By Email: boxoffice@edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org
