Opening NEXT WEEK on Friday the 13th... MURDER INN



Edmonds Driftwood Player's 66th Season opens with Murder Inn where a group of tourists, on a tour - Ghosts and Ghouls of New England - is forced, by a storm, to make an unscheduled stop at the Barnsley Inn.

Available online

or by phone at 425-774-9600

Discounted rates for groups of 10+ people also available!

Please join us for this murder-mystery where as the storm builds and the body count rises, the survivors try to figure out who done it...Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pmTICKETS: $28 General Adult (19-59); $25 Jr/Sr/MilitaryContent Info: this production has been deemed by the publisher as appropriate for all audiences, however, it contains some mild adult themes, weapons and alcohol, as well as references to the supernatural.