Opening NEXT WEEK on Friday the 13th... MURDER INN

Friday, September 6, 2024


Opening NEXT WEEK on Friday the 13th...

MURDER INN

September 13-October 6 at the Wade James Theatre in Edmonds, 950 Main St, Edmonds WA 98020

Edmonds Driftwood Player's 66th Season opens with Murder Inn where a group of tourists, on a tour - Ghosts and Ghouls of New England - is forced, by a storm, to make an unscheduled stop at the Barnsley Inn. 

Please join us for this murder-mystery where as the storm builds and the body count rises, the survivors try to figure out who done it...

Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm

TICKETS: $28 General Adult (19-59); $25 Jr/Sr/Military
Content Info: this production has been deemed by the publisher as appropriate for all audiences, however, it contains some mild adult themes, weapons and alcohol, as well as references to the supernatural.

PURCHASE TICKETS!


Or subscribe to the entire season and don't miss a thing!

SUBSCRIBE and SAVE: 4-Show Package Pricing:
  • General Adult (age 19-59) – $110
  • Youth/Senior/Military – $100
﻿Book online

By Phone: 425-774-9600

By Email: boxoffice@edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org


