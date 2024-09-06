Discover the joy of origami at the Senior Activity Center

Friday, September 6, 2024

Origami classes at Senior Activity Center
Origami Classes

Discover the joy of origami, transforming simple paper squares into intricate cranes, a charming mobile. Butterflies, and delightful gift boxes!

Join local crafter and former Program Director of the senior center, JonAnn Cruver, September 10 or October 8 for an introductory class on the art of Origami.

  • Session 1—Tuesday, September 10: Learn to fold a heart and crane, create a crane mobile and if time allows, fold a masu box.
  • Session 2—Tuesday, October 8: Learn to fold a dollar heart, butterflies, star boxes and kirigami trees. If time allows, we will also review crane folding.
Time: 12:30 pm–2:00 pm
Cost: Member $3/Session
Non Member $6/Session

Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this event.


