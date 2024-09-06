Discover the joy of origami at the Senior Activity Center
Friday, September 6, 2024
Discover the joy of origami, transforming simple paper squares into intricate cranes, a charming mobile. Butterflies, and delightful gift boxes!
Join local crafter and former Program Director of the senior center, JonAnn Cruver, September 10 or October 8 for an introductory class on the art of Origami.
- Session 1—Tuesday, September 10: Learn to fold a heart and crane, create a crane mobile and if time allows, fold a masu box.
- Session 2—Tuesday, October 8: Learn to fold a dollar heart, butterflies, star boxes and kirigami trees. If time allows, we will also review crane folding.
Cost: Member $3/Session
Non Member $6/Session
Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155
Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this event.
