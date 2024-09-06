Travels with Charlie: Charlie and Drone Landing

After Labor Day Weekend, Charlie hung out with us when we flew the No Fence Wetlands Drone. These flights visually document the wetlands restoration current status after one year.





The wetland / pond reconstruction was completed 8/31/2023.





Then, many thousand seedlings were planted fall 2023 to establish new native ecologically relevant plants.



After flying an overview at 300 feet and then flying over ponds and plantings at 60 feet, the drone returned home.



I love this next sequence of photos of Charlie while the Drone is Landing…

(Two wildly different camera views. Me and Drone)





Drone photo of Charlie watching me taking photos of the Drone landing.



A moment later,





Here’s my photo of Charlie noticing the Drone getting close and he turned to watch.



Amazing Drone shot of Charlie watching and checking out the Drone landing at the same time.



Turns out, Charlie has been around these Drone flights since he moved in.





Another landing… No Big Deal.



Cheers,

Gordon Snyder









