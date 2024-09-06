Lake Ballinger cleared for recreation - no blue-green algae found in lake
Friday, September 6, 2024
|Lake Ballinger
Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace
No further instances of potential blue-green algae have been witnessed since the first reported sighting over a week ago.
They ask the public to remain cautious and always keep an eye out for new potential cyanobacteria.
If you see anything in the lake, take a photo and provide details of when, where, amount, color and even direction headed to help with sampling.
Send the information to:
- Patrick Johnson, Sr. Stormwater Engineering Technician, Edmonds, pat.johnson@edmondswa.gov
- Laura Reed, Stormwater Program Manager, MLT, lreed@mltwa.gov
--Diane Hettrick
