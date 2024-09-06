Lake Ballinger cleared for recreation - no blue-green algae found in lake

Friday, September 6, 2024

Lake Ballinger
Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace
After an initial scare about a sighting of blue-green algae in Lake Ballinger, both Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace staff agree that the lake is open for recreation.  

No further instances of potential blue-green algae have been witnessed since the first reported sighting over a week ago.  

They ask the public to remain cautious and always keep an eye out for new potential cyanobacteria.  

If you see anything in the lake, take a photo and provide details of when, where, amount, color and even direction headed to help with sampling.

Send the information to:
--Diane Hettrick

