Lake Ballinger cleared for recreation - no blue-green algae found in lake

Lake Ballinger

Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace After an initial scare about a sighting of blue-green algae in Lake Ballinger, both Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace staff agree that the lake is open for recreation.





No further instances of potential blue-green algae have been witnessed since the first reported sighting over a week ago.





They ask the public to remain cautious and always keep an eye out for new potential cyanobacteria.





If you see anything in the lake, take a photo and provide details of when, where, amount, color and even direction headed to help with sampling.





Send the information to: