LFP Housing Forum September 18, 2024 explains how new laws affect LFP residents



LFP Housing Forum

Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 7:00 – 8:30 pm

at Lake Forest Park City Hall or virtual





What are the laws and how will they impact you?





Residents of Lake Forest Park wanting to learn have worked with LFP City staff to develop a Housing Forum where community members can begin to understand the new laws and how they can work to increase density, preserve the environment, and project how they can grow and keep their culture intact.



, LFP resident and past City Planning Commissioner will moderate the forum. Mayor Tom French will give a historic perspective on housing needs and ways we can continue into the future.

, past City council member will provide demographics and characteristics of our LFP community and how that compares to the region. Mark Hofman, LFP Community Development Director, will explain the new housing laws, and local efforts to comply in our city. In addition, he will discuss ways to create accessory dwelling units and what they can be used for.

Following the presentation, there will be Community Conversations and Q/A centered round this topic.

For more information visit the LFP City Calendar

Recently, Washington State passed significant legislation to increase housing options to enable more density.