Roger Fernandes, artist, storyteller, educator and member of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe will share the traditional stories of the local Coast Salish Tribes that connect those cultures to the living world around them.

Stories Need to Breathe and Grow

By Sally Yamasaki





When I first heard Roger Fernandes tell stories at the University of Washington Sacred Breath: Indigenous Writing and Storytelling Series, I thought that I was going to hear stories meant only for children. I was clearly wrong. After the event, my body was busy the rest of the night synthesizing and feeling all that I had heard in the moment of sharing sacred breath. The stories, and the way he presents them, are for any person, any age.





According to Fernandes, "Stories are alive and, in the heart, not the head. We all are storytellers. There are stories in everything, a tree, a rock, water…, and each of us will turn the story a bit differently based on our life experiences."





Saturday, September 28th from 10:00 – 12:00 at the Shoreline Historical Museum, we will have the opportunity to listen to Fernandes share traditional stories that he has learned from local Coast Salish Tribes that connect those cultures to the living world around us.





In addition, to the stories, there will be hands-on activities, refreshments and tours of the Miyawaki Urban Forest and the Shoreline Historical Museum. Dress accordingly, as this is a free-outdoor event. This will be the first program with Fernandes.





Roger Fernandes, right, with Calvin Kennard and Judy MacCully

Photo by Sally Yamasaki

On Sunday, December 8th, from 3:30 – 5:15 at the Shoreline Historical Museum, Fernandes will join us again as we celebrate the the Miyawaki Forest turning 1-years old and marking the time when our community come together to plant it. at the Shoreline Historical Museum, Fernandes will join us again as we celebrate the the Miyawaki Forest turning 1-years old and marking the time when our community come together to plant it.





At this event, Fernandes will unveil the Welcome Stone that he has been working on all summer. The Welcome Stone, 6’ x 3’ glacial rock holds carved images based on the teachings of local Coast Salish Tribes. Fernandes will discuss the stories and his inspiration while we celebrate the Miyawaki Urban Forest’s first “birthday.”