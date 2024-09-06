Correction: Programming for LGBTQIA+ Seniors at the Senior Activity Center on 2nd & 4th Thursdays

Friday, September 6, 2024

Free gatherings on LGBTQIA+ Seniors
on 2nd & 4th Thursdays at the 
Senior Activity Center
Correction: The original article stated that gatherings were on Friday. The gatherings are on Thursdays.

Programming for LGBTQIA+ Seniors
Facilitator: Kevin Hallagan

Get together with Program Coordinator and fellow LGBTQIA+ community member Kevin Halligan for socializing and special activities programming on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month. 

No registration required.

  • When: 2nd and 4th Thursdays 10:30 am – 11:30 am
  • Cost: FREE
  • No registration required

Thursday, September 12 — LGBTQIA+ Tea Time Social: Join Kevin to socialize with complimentary tea and assorted pastries. Decaf, caffeinated and herbal options available.

Thursday, September 26 — LGBTQIA+ Book Group: Join Kevin and fellow LGBTQIA+ community members to discuss any LGBTQIA+ literature. A curated booklist is available at the Center upon request, but you’re welcome to come for the discussion whether or not you’ve read anything.

The Senior Activity Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Free parking. 


