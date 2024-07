Bothell council considering donating land for affordable housing downtown

Lot P South is a vacant lot in downtown Bothell the city is considering donating for affordable housing. Photo by Sara Lorimer

By Oliver Moffat





Between the library and the Pop Keeney Stadium in downtown Bothell is a vacant lot the city purchased from the North Shore School District for $1.9 million in 2010 known as “Lot P-South”.The city spent roughly $2 million settling a lawsuit and cleaning up petroleum contamination at the 1.67 acre lot and in 2022, the parcel was appraised at $6 million dollars.But instead of selling Lot P South at a profit, as the city has for other nearby lots, Bothell is now seeking to donate the site to Bothell United Methodist Church to be developed into affordable housing.At the June 25, 2024 meeting , the Bothell City Council discussed transferring the property to Bothell United Methodist Church which has a plan to build affordable apartments at the site.