Catching up - Kenmore council votes down Plymouth Housing project

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Public notice sign about the Plymouth Housing project on the lot, owned by the city, which is currently used to park city vehicles. Photo by Oliver Moffat

By Diane Hettrick

In council meetings during December and January the Kenmore city council listened to hours of raucous comments from community members who were outraged and frightened at the prospect of construction of a six-story Plymouth Housing building for homeless clients on Bothell Way.

The project had been in development over several years. Plymouth had secured full funding for the project, and planned to run it, providing supportive services.


Yet, at their meeting on January 22, 2024, the city council scuttled the project. 

The Seattle Times covered the outfall in their article Kenmore planned to spend millions on affordable housing; then came public outcry


