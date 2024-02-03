CTA Charity Sew on February 16
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|Susy Chesney and tote bag
Safe Place is in Everett and provides a comfortable atmosphere for children under 12 years old who are rescued from violent or unsafe home situations in Snohomish and surrounding counties. They are given a caring, safe place to stay while getting health checks, meals and loving care.
You will create totes with “kid friendly” embellishment to help them manage their possessions while in transition.
Sew with us Friday, February 16. 2024 from 10am to 2pm at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. West, Lynnwood.
Kits are provided. Bring your sewing machine and accessories, your lunch and beverage. Any questions call Arlene at 425-743-0118.
