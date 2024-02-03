CTA Charity Sew on February 16

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Susy Chesney and tote bag
The Clothing and Textile Advisors invite community members who sew, to join them in making tote bags for children who are in temporary care at Safe Place before entering the Foster Care.

Safe Place is in Everett and provides a comfortable atmosphere for children under 12 years old who are rescued from violent or unsafe home situations in Snohomish and surrounding counties. They are given a caring, safe place to stay while getting health checks, meals and loving care.

You will create totes with “kid friendly” embellishment to help them manage their possessions while in transition.

Sew with us Friday, February 16. 2024 from 10am to 2pm at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. West, Lynnwood.

Kits are provided. Bring your sewing machine and accessories, your lunch and beverage. Any questions call Arlene at 425-743-0118.


Posted by DKH at 9:36 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  