The Lady Demands Satisfaction is a must see production at The Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds

Written by Arthur M Jolly Directed by Eric Lewis

Featuring Katie Wallace and Josiah C Miller

February 2 - 25, 2024



By Kindle Carpp





The Lady Demands Satisfaction is riotous fun. filled with swords, hijinks, and unexpected plot twists.



A young maiden learns that she must defend her home and land in a duel when she has never held a sword.





Katie Wallace and Josiah C. Miller The first lesson that she learned was how to hold the sword, and she figured out not to hold the pointy end on the second try.



The lights come up on a puppet show of the death of Lord Pepperston during a duel which was a delightful non sequitur and completely unexpected.



From there, the rest of the play delights and amuses, walking the line between campy and just plain hilarious.



The cast and the characters are appealing, uniformly excellent with the talented actors working seamlessly as an ensemble.



Accents were believable and appropriate to the character and their social station, drawing a clear line between upper and servant class. The first lesson that she learned was how to hold the sword, and she figured out not to hold the pointy end on the second try.The lights come up on a puppet show of the death of Lord Pepperston during a duel which was a delightful non sequitur and completely unexpected.From there, the rest of the play delights and amuses, walking the line between campy and just plain hilarious.The cast and the characters are appealing, uniformly excellent with the talented actors working seamlessly as an ensemble.Accents were believable and appropriate to the character and their social station, drawing a clear line between upper and servant class.





Talena Viydo as the Duchess Swordplay is integral to the play. The Duchess is the finest blade in the land and fights nearly every character in the play, and they fight each other. Only one character was not involved with anything sharp or pointy. Swordplay is integral to the play. The Duchess is the finest blade in the land and fights nearly every character in the play, and they fight each other. Only one character was not involved with anything sharp or pointy.



The time and energy the cast spent with the choreography of the fight scenes is evident in their handling of the weapons.



Every cast member was skilled, everyone was suited to their roles, but my favorite character was the Duchess, played by Talena Viydo.





Josiah C. Miller played the dandy Osric with exactly the right amount of camp, and Chelsey Sheppard handled the physical comedy of Tilly the Maid beautifully.



The production was such a joy. I wish I had a digital copy so I could experience it on demand.



It's a must see production.





