Edmonds Author Speaker Series: How local news supports strong communities
Sunday, February 4, 2024
|Teresa Wippel founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network
Photo courtesy Author/Speaker's series
With local news outlets closing or downsizing, what does the future hold for community journalism?
On Thursday, February 8, 2024 from 6:30 - 8pm, Teresa Wippel - founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network (MNNN) - will discuss the state of local news and the important role it plays in building strong communities.
The event is part of the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Author/Speaker series. There will be a Q&A with reporters and photographers for MNNN — which includes digital publications My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.
The MNNN is a member of The Institute for Nonprofit News - a network of more than 425 independent news organizations. Members of the INN Network tell stories that otherwise would go untold – connecting communities, holding the powerful accountable and strengthening democracy.
The event will take place at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds and tickets are available online or can be purchased at the door.
Local news is in peril. As reported in The Seattle Times, the owner of dozens of local news sites including the Seattle Weekly, Bothell-Kenmore Reporter, and Kirkland Reporter, announced recently they are seeking to sell the business to avoid bankruptcy. The news sites are now ghosts after years of downsizing and layoffs leaving cities across the region with no local news coverage.
