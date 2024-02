Edmonds Author Speaker Series: How local news supports strong communities

Teresa Wippel founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network

The MNNN is a member of The event is part of the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Author/Speaker series. There will be a Q&A with reporters and photographers for MNNN — which includes digital publications My Edmonds News MLTnews and Lynnwood Today The MNNN is a member of The Institute for Nonprofit News - a network of more than 425 independent news organizations. Members of the INN Network tell stories that otherwise would go untold – connecting communities, holding the powerful accountable and strengthening democracy.

On Thursday, February 8, 2024 from 6:30 - 8pm , Teresa Wippel - founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network (MNNN) - will discuss the state of local news and the important role it plays in building strong communities.