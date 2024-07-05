The Almost Antiques Guild meets Thursday, July 11, 2024 at a new time and location

The Almost Antiques Guild meets Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 1:30pm in a new location.









Join Hal Schlegel to learn about the Minser Tackle Company. Broadview Branch of Seattle Public Library 12755 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle WA 98133 from 1:30pm-3pm (a new time)



If you like collecting and collectibles, this is the group for you!



Bring something to show and tell, and hear about what others are collecting.







