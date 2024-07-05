The Almost Antiques Guild meets Thursday, July 11, 2024 at a new time and location

Friday, July 5, 2024

The Almost Antiques Guild meets Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 1:30pm in a new location.

Broadview Branch of Seattle Public Library 12755 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle WA 98133 from 1:30pm-3pm (a new time)

Join Hal Schlegel to learn about the Minser Tackle Company.

If you like collecting and collectibles, this is the group for you!

Bring something to show and tell, and hear about what others are collecting.


Posted by DKH at 12:50 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  