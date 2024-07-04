4th of July in Edmonds
Thursday, July 4, 2024
|Grand Marshal Teresa Wippel
Photo by Glen Nelson
Thousands of spectators lined downtown streets Thursday for the annual Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July parade — a small-town tradition that has been around since 1907.
Veterans proudly marched, horses deftly pranced and school musicians kept the beat, much to the delight of an enthusiastic crowd of onlookers.
Teresa Wippel, publisher of My Neighborhood New Network, was named as Grand Marshal
In 2009, Wippel founded My Edmonds News, which now part of the My Neighborhood News Network — a vital community news organization that also includes MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.
These three news organizations give businesses, organizations and residents the opportunity to communicate important news, events and updates, offering South County residents quality journalism and community stories.
