4th of July in Edmonds

Grand Marshal Teresa Wippel

Photo by Glen Nelson From From MyEdmondsNews.com and MLTNews.com





Veterans proudly marched, horses deftly pranced and school musicians kept the beat, much to the delight of an enthusiastic crowd of onlookers.



Teresa Wippel, publisher of My Neighborhood New Network, was named as Grand Marshal



In 2009, Wippel founded My Edmonds News, which now part of the My Neighborhood News Network — a vital community news organization that also includes MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.









See pictures of the parade here



These three news organizations give businesses, organizations and residents the opportunity to communicate important news, events and updates, offering South County residents quality journalism and community stories.