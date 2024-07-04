Dragonfly with fashion sense

He sat on the lavender in our backyard as if he were posing for us, while we took several pictures of him.

--Mary Lynn Potter

Swarming dragonflies could be responding to a high mosquito populations, but they also eat several fly species. It's best to let dragonflies be; they'll eat up pests, and they're fun to watch while they do it.





Scientific name: Anisoptera





Lifespan: 7 - 56 days (Adult).







There are about 3,000 extant species of dragonflies. Most are tropical, with fewer species in temperate regions. Loss of wetland habitat threatens dragonfly populations around the world.