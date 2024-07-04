Join Shoreline Rotary for dinner and a game at the Everett Aquasox on July 31, 2024

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Funko Field - home of the Aquasox

Everett Aquasox - July 31, 2024
Shoreline Rotarians and Friends
3900 Broadway, Everett WA 98201

The July evening "meeting" for Shoreline Rotary will be on July 31, 2024 at Funko Field to see the Everett Aquasox (the Mariners Single-A Minor League affiliate) host the Eugene Emeralds.

We will have use of the Picnic Pavilion from 6 to 7:30 pm. We will be provided with a buffet of hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, chips and cookies, and canned soda and water.

The game starts at 7:05pm. The cost is $30.00 per person, which includes a ticket to the game as well as the food.

If you've never been to an Aquasox game, it's very cool! Need not be a Rotarian to attend!

If you will be attending, please contact Robert Brouillard robert@Brouillardlaw.com as soon as possible so he can reserve tickets.


