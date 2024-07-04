Shakespeare in the Park July 10, 2024 at 6:30pm

Thursday, July 4, 2024


Shakespeare returns to Richmond Beach Community (Library) Park in Shoreline on Wednesday, July 10 at 6:30pm (previous notices said 7pm).  2201 NW 197th, Shoreline WA 98177

Seattle Shakespeare Company presents The Two Gentlemen of Verona. 

Status, friendship, and true hearts collide in this comedy of impulsive love. 

Don't forget to pre-order your picnic box meal from Vault 177 and pick it up in the park before the show. 

Bring a low-backed chair or a picnic blanket to enjoy the show. Shakespeare in the Park is brought to you by ShoreLake Arts as part of the Concerts in the Park series.


