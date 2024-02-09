Sno-King School Retirees award four additional grants to Shoreline recipients
Friday, February 9, 2024
In addition to the eight mini-grants awarded to Shoreline School District employees in December, (see previous story) SKSR is awarding an additional four grants to SSD this February.
Briarcrest
- Sadrina Dorn—Fidget toys and other sensory items for the school’s reset stations. (Dean of Students)
- Beth Heinz—A classroom license for IXL math. (Title/LAP Intervention)
- Britt Harris—Whiteboards and dry erase markers for kindergarten classes. (Office Manager)
- Katie Dawdy—Transportation for a Salmon Release Fieldtrip. (5th grade)
0 comments:
Post a Comment