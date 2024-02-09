Sno-King School Retirees award four additional grants to Shoreline recipients

Friday, February 9, 2024

Each school year the Sno-King School Retirees, an organization of active and retired employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, offers educator grants to its active members to facilitate their work with students, funding requests that promote active student involvement, enrich classroom experiences, provide atypical school experiences, and augment existing curriculum.

In addition to the eight mini-grants awarded to Shoreline School District employees in December, (see previous story) SKSR is awarding an additional four grants to SSD this February.

Briarcrest
  • Sadrina Dorn—Fidget toys and other sensory items for the school’s reset stations. (Dean of Students)
  • Beth Heinz—A classroom license for IXL math. (Title/LAP Intervention)
Lake Forest Park
  • Britt Harris—Whiteboards and dry erase markers for kindergarten classes. (Office Manager)
Syre
  • Katie Dawdy—Transportation for a Salmon Release Fieldtrip. (5th grade)
Since 1998, SKSR has awarded over $124,000 in educator mini-grants.


