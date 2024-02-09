Shoreline authors publish new children's book
Friday, February 9, 2024
Rainy Day Publishing.
With FIFA World Cup 2026 games coming to Seattle this book is perfect to get your young readers ready for the beautiful game.
The Greatest Soccer Player In The Galaxy is an exciting and wonderfully illustrated book that follows our hero as she chases an out of this world dream.
An empowering story that demonstrates a girl with a dream can reach the stars!
Hard work, dedication, and a rhyming story are learning highlights in our book.
With a fun plot that anyone can enjoy and illustrations that range from the soccer field to the moon our book is appealing for all young readers.
Available on the shelves of the Edmonds Bookshop, any library or bookstore can also order the book for you through their site or at the counter through IngramSpark’s catalog. Finally, it is available on Amazon Prime.
Available on the shelves of the Edmonds Bookshop, any library or bookstore can also order the book for you through their site or at the counter through IngramSpark’s catalog. Finally, it is available on Amazon Prime.
0 comments:
Post a Comment