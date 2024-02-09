Shoreline authors publish new children's book

Shoreline residents Brandi and Mike Konopinski are proud to announce their second children’s book has been released by Rainy Day Publishing











Hard work, dedication, and a rhyming story are learning highlights in our book.





Available on the shelves of the Edmonds Bookshop, any library or bookstore can also order the book for you through their site or at the counter through IngramSpark's catalog. Finally, it is available on Amazon Prime. With a fun plot that anyone can enjoy and illustrations that range from the soccer field to the moon our book is appealing for all young readers.







Follow on Facebook or Instagram for updates. An empowering story that demonstrates a girl with a dream can reach the stars!

The Greatest Soccer Player In The Galaxy is an exciting and wonderfully illustrated book that follows our hero as she chases an out of this world dream.