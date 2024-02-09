Shoreline Fire offers Disaster Preparedness Class February 17, 2024
Friday, February 9, 2024
Saturday February 17, 2024
9am to 11am
Register by
- messaging them on Facebook or
- email mpidduck@shorelinefire.com
While we proudly offer emergency services under normal circumstances, it’s crucial to address the possibility of overwhelming 911 resources during a natural disaster.
To proactively empower our citizens, we into you to attend a free Disaster Preparedness class. This informative session aims to equip you with the necessary information and skills to be self-sufficient for up to 72 hours following a disaster.
Join us to learn about:
- How the 911 system operates
- Resources mobilized when you call 911
- Challenges of exceeding available resources
- Essential supplies you should have on hand
- Safely shutting off gas in case of a leak
- Turning off water to your property in case of a leak
- Shutting off electricity or resetting breakers when needed
- Fire extinguisher operation
- Tips for joining the community disaster response team
The class will be conducted by Captain Andrew Leith, who brings 23 years of experience at Shoreline. Captain Leith is a member of the Washington state FEMA Task Force 1, Wildland team, Technical Rescue Team, Rescue Swimmer, and is assigned to the North end Heavy Rescue crew.
We encourage all community members to attend this valuable session, as preparedness is key to collective resilience in times of crisis. Together, we can ensure the safety and well-being of our community.
