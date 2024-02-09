Shoreline Fire offers Disaster Preparedness Class February 17, 2024

Saturday February 17, 2024

9am to 11am

messaging them on Facebook or

email mpidduck@shorelinefire.com

How the 911 system operates

Resources mobilized when you call 911

Challenges of exceeding available resources

Essential supplies you should have on hand

Safely shutting off gas in case of a leak

Turning off water to your property in case of a leak

Shutting off electricity or resetting breakers when needed

Fire extinguisher operation

Tips for joining the community disaster response team

In our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community, Shoreline Fire Department recognizes the important of disasters preparedness.While we proudly offer emergency services under normal circumstances, it’s crucial to address the possibility of overwhelming 911 resources during a natural disaster.To proactively empower our citizens, we into you to attend a free Disaster Preparedness class. This informative session aims to equip you with the necessary information and skills to be self-sufficient for up to 72 hours following a disaster.Join us to learn about:The class will be conducted by Captain Andrew Leith, who brings 23 years of experience at Shoreline. Captain Leith is a member of the Washington state FEMA Task Force 1, Wildland team, Technical Rescue Team, Rescue Swimmer, and is assigned to the North end Heavy Rescue crew.We encourage all community members to attend this valuable session, as preparedness is key to collective resilience in times of crisis. Together, we can ensure the safety and well-being of our community.