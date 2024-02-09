32nd LD House Virtual Town Hall February 14, 2024 with Reps Ryu and Davis

Friday, February 9, 2024


Rep. Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline, will be hosting a Virtual Town Hall along with Rep. Lauren Davis and we want to hear from you!

It's happening on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:30pm. 

You’re welcome to take this survey to ask questions ahead of time. 

During the event, tune in live from my Facebook page (you do not need an account to watch!) or YouTube
Hope to see you soon and learn more about what matters most to you.

