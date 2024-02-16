Shoreline Police Officer Newbauer awarded Meritorious Service Award

Friday, February 16, 2024

Officer Newbauer with Shoreline Police Chief Kelly Park
Photo courtesy Shoreline PD

Officer Matthew Newbauer has been awarded the prestigious Meritorious Service Award for his outstanding response to a welfare check call that uncovered a felony child abuse case. 

His exceptional analytic and investigative skills, as well as his persistence, were instrumental in protecting the child.

Throughout his 16-year career in law enforcement, Officer Newbauer has served as a detective in the Secret Service, the Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and the Domestic Violence Unit. Now, after a year in the Shoreline Police Department, he has been selected to be a detective in the King County Major Crimes Unit.

Shoreline is a contract department of the King County Sheriff's Department.


