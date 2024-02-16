Shoreline Police Officer Newbauer awarded Meritorious Service Award
Friday, February 16, 2024
Officer Matthew Newbauer has been awarded the prestigious Meritorious Service Award for his outstanding response to a welfare check call that uncovered a felony child abuse case.
His exceptional analytic and investigative skills, as well as his persistence, were instrumental in protecting the child.
Throughout his 16-year career in law enforcement, Officer Newbauer has served as a detective in the Secret Service, the Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and the Domestic Violence Unit. Now, after a year in the Shoreline Police Department, he has been selected to be a detective in the King County Major Crimes Unit.
Shoreline is a contract department of the King County Sheriff's Department.
