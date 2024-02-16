Lithium-ion batteries likely cause of apartment fire in Everett

One variety of Lithium-ion battery EVERETT, WA – The Everett Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Housing Hope - New Century Apartments - 2507 Howard Avenue on Wednesday night, February 14, 2024 around 11:10pm. EVERETT, WA – The Everett Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Housing Hope - New Century Apartments - 2507 Howard Avenue on Wednesday night, February 14, 2024 around 11:10pm.





The apartment occupants reported hearing a loud pop, followed by the activation of the smoke alarm. The residents found a fire in the bedroom and attempted to extinguish it with a fire extinguisher before the sprinkler system activated.





Firefighters arrived within minutes of the call and found the apartment’s sprinkler system had activated and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading. The fire was contained in the apartment bedroom, and the second and third floors suffered water damage.



The Everett Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and concluded that lithium-ion batteries in the home likely caused the fire. They have ruled the fire as accidental.



Lithium-ion batteries are widely used to power various devices such as smartphones, laptops, power banks, tablets, toys, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms, scooters, and vehicles.





Since these batteries store a significant amount of energy, it is crucial to handle them with care. They can overheat, catch fire, or even explode if not treated properly. It is important to follow the recommended safety measures when using them.

Here are some safety tips when using lithium-ion batteries: