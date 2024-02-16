Washington's Presidential Primary

Friday, February 16, 2024

Voters' pamphlets for the Washington Presidential Primary are arriving in mailboxes around the state. 

Ballots will be mailed out by February 23, 2024 and should be delivered by February 26. The election deadline is March 12 - all ballots must be received by that date.

The purpose of the primary is for the two political parties - Republicans and Democrats - to pick their candidates. For that reason, voters must declare their party status in order to have their vote counted.

For this election only, you will need to check a political party declaration box and sign and date the declaration. Then your vote must be for a candidate in that party.

Because of the lead time needed to print and pamphlets and ballots, our information is already out of date.

On the Democrat side, Marianne Williamson dropped out at the beginning of February. A candidate named Dean Phillips is still in the race, along with President Biden.

On the Republican side, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy have dropped out, leaving Nikki Haley and Donald J. Trump.

The voters' pamphlet is online at the Secretary of State's website.

--Diane Hettrick


