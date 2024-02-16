Upcoming Chamber of Commerce events

The very active Shoreline Chamber of Commerce has a regular schedule of events each month, including a breakfast, luncheon, and after hours gatherings. In the events listed below, click the link in the title for registration and expanded information

For March: Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce its upcoming Economic Insights After Hours Event on Monday, March 4, 2024 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at Shoreline Community College.





Elliott Krivenko The event will feature a Networking Happy Hour and in-depth economic analysis. It be hosted by Nathan Daum, Economic Development Manager for the City of Shoreline and will feature Elliott Krivenko, Director of Market Analytics at CoStar, which provides their clients with commercial real estate information, analytics and industry news.









Krivenko will provide insight into the current state of the local economy and its impact on commercial and multi-family real estate in the Seattle Metropolitan market. His data-driven analysis of our market, coupled with his nuanced understanding of the region, promise an engaging and informative session.

The After Hours events feature guest speakers and are held at different locations each month.Wednesday, March 13, 2024 11:30 AMShoreline Center - 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 - 3rd FloorAdvance registration is needed for the luncheon events.