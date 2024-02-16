Upcoming Chamber of Commerce events
Friday, February 16, 2024
The very active Shoreline Chamber of Commerce has a regular schedule of events each month, including a breakfast, luncheon, and after hours gatherings. In the events listed below, click the link in the title for registration and expanded information
February Good Morning Shoreline
Tuesday, February 27, 2024 7:30am
Cafe Dolce, 17547 15th Avenue NE
Good Morning Shoreline is a one hour breakfast meeting, held at a different eating establishment every month.
Economic Insights After Hours Event at Shoreline Community College
Monday, March 04, 2024 4:30pm
Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 Pagoda Union Building (PUB), 9000, room 9208
The After Hours events feature guest speakers and are held at different locations each month.
The event will feature a Networking Happy Hour and in-depth economic analysis. It be hosted by Nathan Daum, Economic Development Manager for the City of Shoreline and will feature Elliott Krivenko, Director of Market Analytics at CoStar, which provides their clients with commercial real estate information, analytics and industry news.
March Luncheon featuring Dr Susana Reyes, Superintendent of Shoreline School District
Wednesday, March 13, 2024 11:30 AM
Shoreline Center - 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 - 3rd Floor
Advance registration is needed for the luncheon events.
General information about the Chamber can be found here
