LFP Mayor's Corner - Opportunities for Public Comment
Thursday, February 1, 2024
It is my privilege and honor to be serving you as the tenth Mayor of Lake Forest Park. 2024 has arrived with a tremendous amount of optimism here in our little green corner of the Puget Sound Region.
We have a lot to accomplish this year and it would not be possible without the hard-working members of our staff and our selfless community volunteers.
The dedicated members of our boards and commissions are working very hard on all of our behalf to improve our community and we are looking forward to seeing the results of their efforts.
We have much to look forward to — the continuation of the great work of the Planning Commission on the Comprehensive Plan Update; the delivery to our Council of the Climate Action Committee’s draft plan on recommendations for our community to reduce the impacts of climate change; the arrival of a detailed tree inventory from our Tree Board; and the delivery of design recommendations for our Lakefront Property from our Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
There will be many opportunities for public input and comment on each of these important bodies of work. Please sign up for alerts on our website and check the City calendar for the latest word on upcoming events.
We are always looking for additional volunteers for our Boards and Commissions. See the article for openings on our advisory bodies.
A quick final note - we will be starting Coffee with the Mayor on a Saturday morning in late February. Please check the City meetings calendar for the specific date.
Many thanks once again to all our dedicated city staff and community volunteers!
With appreciation,
Mayor Tom French
With appreciation,
Mayor Tom French
