STEAM Night at Cascade K-8 Community School February 8, 2024

Thursday, February 1, 2024


We’re welcoming prospective CK-8 students/families and the public at large to discover science, technology, engineering, art and math led by experts and parent volunteers. 

Unleash creativity, explore innovation, and embrace the future! 

Support our local TSA (Technology Student Association) as they will be offering food and drink for you to purchase (cash-only).

Save the Date: February 8, 2024 from 6:30-8:30pm

Location: Cascade K-8 Community School, 2800 NE 200th St, Shoreline, WA 98155


