February Chamber meeting at Laurel Cove with guest speaker Brian Trendler
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Join the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce for our February Luncheon Wednesday February 14, 2024 from 11:30am - 1:00pm at Laurel Cove Assisted Living and Senior Care with featured speaker Brian Trendler co-founder of LAF Tech.
Network with your fellow Shoreline Chamber businesses, enjoy a tasty meal prepared by the chefs at Laurel Cove Encore Communities, and learn about ways to infuse humor into your life.
Register by February 9.
- Members: $25
- Non-members: $35
