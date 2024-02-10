Jobs: WSDOT IT Network & Telecommunications – Journey





In this role, you will ensure reliable data and voice communications for employees, partner agencies, and public customers by administering and maintaining various network switches, routers, firewalls and central telephone systems, desk phones, softphone app for PC, Android and iOS, and voice and data circuits in a 24 hour/7-day environment.





This position will also support the critical need of employees to connect to the corporate network and to communicate while carrying out their mission of operating and improving the state’s transportation systems and ensuring the safety of the traveling public. The IT Network & Telecommunications – Journey position will play a key role in securing network and telecommunication systems by monitoring, detecting, investigating, analyzing, and responding to security events.









The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining the security of WSDOT IT and OT assets, processes, and technology, and maintain a working knowledge of all related systems.

Shoreline, WA – Headquarters$83,260 – $111,976 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Technology Services Division (TSD) is currently seeking a journey-level network and telecommunication professional to fill a vacancy located in Shoreline, WA. This position will provide professional technical support and systems administration for all networking devices and telecommunications systems in the Northwest Region (NWR).