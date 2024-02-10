Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 2

Saturday, February 10, 2024

WSDOT
Transportation Engineer 2
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$69,035 – $92,836 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 to play a key role in preparing, processing, and archiving work order authorization packages for the sub-program manager. 

This position involves meticulously updating reporting systems to document action requests on work orders accurately. Additionally, the role includes the crucial responsibility of monitoring, maintaining, and updating project information in the Capital Program Management System (CPMS). 

The focus is ensuring project data, including scope, schedule, cost estimates, and expenditure aging, remains accurate and reasonable, utilizing information from diverse sources. Join us in contributing to the efficiency and accuracy of transportation projects with your expertise.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 3:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  