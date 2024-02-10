Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 2
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$69,035 – $92,836 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 to play a key role in preparing, processing, and archiving work order authorization packages for the sub-program manager.
This position involves meticulously updating reporting systems to document action requests on work orders accurately. Additionally, the role includes the crucial responsibility of monitoring, maintaining, and updating project information in the Capital Program Management System (CPMS).
The focus is ensuring project data, including scope, schedule, cost estimates, and expenditure aging, remains accurate and reasonable, utilizing information from diverse sources. Join us in contributing to the efficiency and accuracy of transportation projects with your expertise.
Job description and application
