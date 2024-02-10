Stanford bill funding more paraeducators in schools passes Senate
Saturday, February 10, 2024
|Sen. Derek Stanford, D-1
Senate Bill 5882 would increase the staff allocation for paraeducators in the prototypical school funding model.
“Paraeducators are crucial in our public education system,” said Sen. Derek Stanford (D-Bothell), the bill’s prime sponsor.
“Paraeducators help students overcome barriers to education — whether from learning gaps, pandemic learning loss, or special needs.
"They provide important one-on-one and small group instruction that tailors education to each student. I want all our students to have more of this support to help them succeed and excel.”
Many school districts are currently facing cuts, said Stanford, and this bill would provide funding to help solve problems while focusing on student needs, as recommended by the Staffing Enrichment Work Group.
The bill now moves to the House for consideration.
Sen. Derek Stanford, D-Bothell, represents the 1st Legislative District, which includes Bothell, Brier, Kirkland, Mountlake Terrace, Alderwood Manor, Cathcart, Clearview, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Maltby
