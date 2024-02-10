Jobs: WSDOT Interactive Engagement Manager (WMS1)

WSDOT
Interactive Engagement Manager (WMS1)
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$6,717 – $8,614 Monthly

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a dedicated and creative Interactive Engagement Manager who will be responsible for the management and operation of the department's social media platforms. 

The incumbent will plan, develop, and implement digital communication strategies to meet WSDOT's business objectives and agency's accountability and transparency goals. As an expert in social media tools and use, this position formulates and evolves WSDOT's social media strategy as the social media landscape continues to evolve over time. This includes providing direction and guidelines for social media use, growth of existing social media platforms, content creation and exploration of new platforms for potential inclusion in our suite of social media tools.

Job description and application


