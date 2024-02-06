Hoopapalooza food drive and Shorecrest brought in 3800 items for the North Helpline Food Bank
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
|Shorecrest Food Drive committee
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
The SC/SW Annual Food Drive brought in over 3800 items in a combined effort of food drives at school and also at the Hoopalooza basketball games.
Shorecrest High School won the school competition with 3410 items!
Locally-owned grocery stores Ballinger Thriftway and Shoreline Town & Country allowed them to collect food at their doors.
Thank you to all the students and families who donated items, worked at grocery store donation shifts and to the families and community members for donating!
North Helpline Food Bank calculated that about 3,000 lbs of food was donated, which is the single highest one-time donation they have ever received.
