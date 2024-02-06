Public Libraries: Another Tool in your genealogy toolbox

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Meeting in the Wickers Building at Heritage Park Lynnwood
Public Libraries: Another Tool in your genealogy toolbox is the topic of the Sno-Isle Genealogy society meeting on Wednesday February 7, 2024, in the Wicker's Bldg, 19921 Poplar Way (Heritage Park), Lynnwood, 7pm to 9pm. In person or online at https://bit.ly/SIGSFeb24

Is the public library part of your genealogical research toolkit? If not you may be missing many great services and resources. 

Nate Cushman from the Snohomish Library will give us a tour of what's available in-library and online, from local records to newspaper to interlibrary borrowing and much more.
 
The presentation is open to members and the general public. Email SIGS for more details at askus@snoislegenealogy.org or call at 425-775-6267.

Also:

Monday Morning Genealogy Coffee Klatch (online) 10 - 11am on zoom

Start your week right with an online gathering of folks interested in genealogy and family history. We share stories, (try) to answer one another's questions and generally just enjoy the conversation. Join us every Monday at snoislegenealogy.org


