The Ching Community Gardens begins

After the sale of the property closed, the leaders met at the garden to discuss plans -

but couldn't keep their hands off the weeds

Photo courtesy Ching Community Gardens

Abandoned, overgrown property

Photo courtesy Ching Community Gardens

This abandoned, overgrown property on Greenwood Avenue North had ideal elements for a food forest: established heirloom fruit trees, grape vines, and phenomenal soil.



During this time, neighbors told me about the property's previous owners, Joe and Jennie Ching. They had created remarkable gardens and shared their bounty.











Steve Lindjord, a middle school student in 1957, remembers the day the Chings moved in next door. He said he was instantly struck by what wonderful people they were. "They were so sweet and so warm and so welcoming." And, in the twelve years he lived there, "that impression never faded."



The family's daughter, Pam Ching-Bunge, distinctly remembers many weekends with everyone digging rocks out of the ground before Joe and Jennie transformed the land from a hard, stony lot to a lush "garden of Eden." They would be featured multiple times in So Joe's employer, Peter Canlis, bought the property after finding out if the neighbors would welcome an Asian family. Peter sold it in turn to Joe and Jennie.Steve Lindjord, a middle school student in 1957, remembers the day the Chings moved in next door. He said he was instantly struck by what wonderful people they were. "They were so sweet and so warm and so welcoming." And, in the twelve years he lived there, "that impression never faded."The family's daughter, Pam Ching-Bunge, distinctly remembers many weekends with everyone digging rocks out of the ground before Joe and Jennie transformed the land from a hard, stony lot to a lush "garden of Eden." They would be featured multiple times in Ed Hume 's long-running television program, Gardening in America.

Joe spent nearly every morning tending to his vegetables and experimenting with new organic gardening methods before heading to work as head chef at Canlis. Jennie cultivated the flowers she then used in ikebana (traditional Japanese floral arrangements). Pam described the rows and rows of canned vegetables Jennie would put up throughout harvest season.

A volunteer pitted his strength against a vine wrapped in the little tree.

He won. The vine looked to be about 15' long

Photo courtesy Ching Community Gardens

People in the neighborhood still talk about the Chings’ hospitality. Steve Lindjord said a few years after they moved in, the Chings "had a huge party, a luau because they had come from Hawaii. They invited all the neighbors, and everybody had a great time. They dug a big pit in the backyard and filled it with hot rocks and banana leaves for cooking." He said, "Every time I went to the Chings’, they fed me."



Motivated by Chings' warm and inclusive legacy, the area's history of redlining, and the possibilities hidden in the overgrown property, I proposed a community garden in a letter to the Shoreline City Council in the spring of 2021. The goal was to honor the Chings and the many contributions of Asian Americans to our communities, especially during a time of increased racism and anti-Asian violence. The garden seemed like a way for us all to acknowledge the past and grow something beautiful together.



The proposal gained immediate support from Diane Hettrick at the



Michael McNutt from Michael McNutt from GROW arranged fiscal sponsorship and much more. Board members Maryn Wynne, Londa Jacques, and John Ruby agreed that Diggin’ Shoreline be our "boots on the ground" sponsor; both sponsoring organizations already had non-profit status. P-Patch organizers Glenn Herlihy from Beacon Food Forest and Cindy Krueger from Ballard P-Patch gave invaluable advice ranging from how to grow wapato (a native tuber) to how to write a grant proposal.

King county councilmember Rod Dembowski, left, arranged funding through Conservation Futures

Photo courtesy Ching Community Gardens

With the kind and expert guidance of



Negotiations with the property's owners, Adair Enterprises in Lynnwood, stalled. They did not wish to sell for less than they would have made from their plan to develop the property and carry on their family business and livelihood.



Treasures continue to grow amongst the weeds

Photo courtesy Ching Community Gardens

At this point, rather than waiting another year through a grant cycle and likely seeing the property's value go up again, the Canlis family stepped in with a bridge loan from WaFd to make up the difference between the total from previous grants and the fair market value. Coming full circle, the generosity and willingness of the Canlis family to extend themselves brought to life in the present what their grandfather had done in the past.



Once the bridge loan was in place, Lori King led negotiations culminating in a formal offer from GROW to Adair Enterprises. In September of 2023, it was accepted. The sale was finalized on December 29, 2023. And on December 31, 2023, people from this first phase of the gardens met on the property to celebrate and ended up doing an enormous amount of weeding.



Photo courtesy Ching Community Gardens

Now, work parties organized through Diggin' Shoreline will make it possible to set foot on the property legally. A team of people involved in the acquisition phase of the project is moving ahead to formulate a clear mission and vision, preserve historically valuable plants and artifacts, get rid of the invasive blackberries (a perennial project), and design and build the food forest and raised beds. Now, work parties organized through Diggin' Shoreline will make it possible to set foot on the property legally. A team of people involved in the acquisition phase of the project is moving ahead to formulate a clear mission and vision, preserve historically valuable plants and artifacts, get rid of the invasive blackberries (a perennial project), and design and build the food forest and raised beds.





Financial contributions for projects and maintenance are needed and welcome. To donate, please visit our fiscal sponsor,





(1) A "P-Patch" is a term commonly used in this area to refer to a community garden or urban gardening plot. The "P" in P-Patch stands for "Picardo," the name of the first community garden established in Seattle in the 1970s. Over time, the term "P-Patch" became a term for any community-managed garden space where individuals or groups can rent or maintain small plots of land to grow vegetables, fruit, or flowers.

(2) The Beacon Food Forest is a great example of this mixed food forest and raised bed method.



_______________ If any of this interests you, please let us know through the Ching Community Gardens Interest Form or contact Diggin' Shoreline . Like the Chings, we welcome you to the garden!Financial contributions for projects and maintenance are needed and welcome. To donate, please visit our fiscal sponsor, GROW . Specify that it's for Ching Gardens in the "Apply My Donation To" box. An obituary for Joe Ching revealed his and his family's extraordinary story, how, as a Chinese American, he joined up to serve in the army right after Pearl Harbor and how Jennie, working as a nanny in California, had been sent to a Japanese concentration camp in Arizona. After the war, they met and married in their home state, Hawaii.

