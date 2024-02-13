Family-owned and operated Town & Country Markets announces Ryan Ritter as new President and CEO

(L-R) Ryan Ritter, Susan Allen, Bill Weymer

Photo by Cameron Karsten

Town & Country (T&C) Markets, one of few local, independent, and family-owned and run markets across the Puget Sound, is excited to announce the promotion of Ryan Ritter from Executive Director of Operations to President and CEO.

The current CEO, Bill Weymer is retiring from this position after 13 years of dedicated service and will remain on the Board of Directors alongside Town & Country family members Susan Allen, Ron Nakata and Chairman Larry Nakata. Concurrently, the company welcomes Wendy Oliver, a seasoned retail industry expert, as the new Senior Director of Retail Operations.

Ritter has worked with T&C for over a decade, integrating the company's deep commitment to its legacy as a family-owned business with innovation and vision. Known for his effective leadership, track record of success and dedication to creating a great guest and employee experience, Ritter brings an extensive background in hospitality and information technology.









“Bill and I have been working together for over 10 years, so we’re very aligned with what we’ve been doing and where we’re going,” said Ritter. “I’m very proud of the transition we’ve completed over the past year, charting a clear direction for where we’re headed as a company. We have a bright future as an independent, family-owned business and I’m thrilled to carry forward Bill’s legacy of adaptation, pushing ourselves to explore new ways to serve our guests, offer unique dining experiences, and better connect with our communities. "

Weymer's remarkable 55-year career includes 13 years at the helm of T&C Markets, leading the company through a myriad of strategic initiatives, including the substantial remodel of the original market location on Bainbridge Island, the purchase of the Lakemont location in 2015, and the 2022 rebrand, unifying all markets under the original Town & Country name. His prior work aligns seamlessly with T&C's strategies and goals, and his skills will continue to address evolving technology and hospitality needs for future growth.









"It’s been one of the greatest privileges of my long career to work for Town & Country. I’m profoundly grateful to have served this family, our shareholders, employees, communities, and the region we’re so deeply connected to. "I also feel so fortunate to be a part of an amazing industry like the food business. Over the years, I’ve been enriched by the contributions of so many great people,” said Weymer.

(L-R) Ron Nakata, Ryan Ritter, Larry Nakata, Bill Weymer, Susan Allen

Photo by Cameron Karsten

Weymer and Ritter collaborated closely to identify and begin execution on T&C's next 65 years. This vision includes ongoing investment in employee education to empower future grocers, sustained community support and involvement, the continual diversification of the workforce, and the expansion of T&C's hospitality and in-market restaurant and food service offerings. In total, Weymer spent 19 years with T&C, including opening the original Ballard Market in 1986. As Weymer retires from full-time work, he will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.









Ritter sees the evolving industry landscape shaped by consolidation and acquisitions as a prime challenge for the independent grocer. Key priorities will include adapting to changes, particularly in workforce dynamics post-COVID. He plans to address challenges by strategically integrating technology and upholding the distinct service standards and connections that set T&C apart, notably in guest service and community involvement.

Wendy Oliver joins T&C as the new Senior Director of Retail Operations, bringing over 45 years of experience in grocery retail. Oliver’s extensive background includes leadership roles in operations, marketing and merchandising with national and regional grocery companies. Oliver seeks to foster a workplace where employees continue to be valued, guests are inspired by the food offerings, and local vendors can thrive.



As T&C Markets undergoes this leadership transition and expansion, the company remains committed to its core values, community enrichment, and providing food people love. Stakeholders can expect a seamless transition, a continued focus on local, sustainable products, and an unwavering dedication to serving the communities in which it operates.



To join T&C Markets in the everyday delight of eating, visit



About Town & Country Markets



Founded in 1957 by two brothers, John and Mo Nakata, and good friend Ed Loverich, the local, family-owned and run markets across Puget Sound offer an eating and shopping experience that embodies the love of great food and drink and the experience of sharing food people love. Additionally, T&C will build on the legacy of the Nakata MiddleField Farm, celebrating its 100 years of family ownership in 2024 to promote sustainable agriculture and nurture future farmers for a healthier food system.












