Shorewood wrestling sends Eight to State

Stormray Girls @ Regionals: (L-R) Natalia Pittman, Aly Fellores, Finley Houck, Abi Chishungu, Libby Norton, Izzy Crave, Ellie Van Horn, Sarah Norton. Photo by Jeremy Tantrum.



By Tricia Norton





The Stormrays faced tough opposition in Monroe and Federal Way on Saturday at the Regional Wrestling tournament. After a solid day of wrestling, eight Stormrays landed on the podium with a ticket to the Tacoma Dome’s Mat Classic State Wrestling Tournament.





Libby Norton took a first at regionals.

In Monroe, junior Libby Norton took first place at 105 lbs, beating Kamiak's Rebecca Serrati 8-6.





Sophomores Finley Houck and Abi Chishungu both took second at 110 and 190 lbs respectively. Junior Izzy Crave finished in 3rd at 135 lbs.





Ellie Van Horn took 4th and Aly Fellores claimed an alternate spot with a 7th place finish at 130 lbs.



Mak Kanzler with Coach Derek Norton. Photo by Jenny Kanzler





The Stormray boys finished the day with two heading to Tacoma. Senior Mak Kanzler took 5th at 165 lbs and junior Masa Taura finished as an alternate in 6th place at 132 lbs.







