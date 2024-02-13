Call to Artists - 2024 Art Cottage Residency program



Shoreline Art Cottage Residency Program Shoreline Art Cottage Residency Program



The Art Cottage at RB Saltwater Park





ELIGIBILITY: OPEN CALL TO QUALIFIED ARTISTS

Open to emerging as well as established artists working in a wide variety of media.

Must be 18 years of age and able to complete a W-9 form for payment.

Artists must be residents of the state of Washington and reside in King, Pierce, or Snohomish County during the time of the Art Cottage Residency. (There are no overnight accommodations.)

Artists of color, immigrants, and artists from diverse communities and backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

City of Shoreline staff members, selection panelists, as well as their immediate family members, are not eligible to apply

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and the Salish Sea

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 5:00pm on Friday, February 20, 2024 (Deadline Extended!)



TIMELINE: Residencies will be for six contiguous weeks each, March through October 2024 (no availability the first 2 weeks of July).

Residency A March to April 2024

Residency B May to June 2024

Residency C mid-July to August 2024

Residency D September to October 2024

PROJECT GOAL



The Art Cottage Residency Program is dedicated to showcasing dynamic artistic production, introducing contemporary art forms, and activating the park, space, and landscape through artistic intervention, all with the goal of fostering community engagement.





For a full description of this Call to Artists, please see the



The City of Shoreline Public Art Program is seeking a qualified artist, or artist team, interested in exploring their art practice while providing a regular presence at the Art Cottage and creating options for viewers to observe and engage with this creative process.For its fifth season in 2024, the Shoreline Public Art Program will fund up to four residencies. The Art Cottage is located on an idyllic bluff overlooking the Salish Sea at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park in Shoreline, WA.