Syre Neighborhood Walk Saturday at 10am

Monday, September 5, 2022


Syre Neighborhood Walk Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10:00am - 12:30pm

Location: Syre Elementary School 19545 12th Ave NW,Shoreline, WA 98133

We’ll make two big loops from Syre Elementary School; the first will lead to one of the Richmond Beach Rd. business districts; the other though the neighborhood north of the school.

  • Walk is approximately 3.2 miles / 2.5 hours
  • Walk Rating: Moderate (some hills)
  • Meet at: Syre Elementary School, 19545 12th Ave NW, Shoreline
  • Walk Leader: Donna

SHORELINE WALKS
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join. Free!

For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks



