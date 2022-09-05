Syre Neighborhood Walk Saturday at 10am
Monday, September 5, 2022
Location: Syre Elementary School 19545 12th Ave NW,Shoreline, WA 98133
We’ll make two big loops from Syre Elementary School; the first will lead to one of the Richmond Beach Rd. business districts; the other though the neighborhood north of the school.
- Walk is approximately 3.2 miles / 2.5 hours
- Walk Rating: Moderate (some hills)
- Meet at: Syre Elementary School, 19545 12th Ave NW, Shoreline
- Walk Leader: Donna
SHORELINE WALKS
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join. Free!
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
