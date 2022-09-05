Dept of Ecology accepting applications for Waste Not Washington school awards

In 2022, the Washington state department of Ecology gave $100,000 in awards to 19 schools across the state to reduce waste and implement sustainable practices.

They are now accepting applications for our 2023 School Awards program.

Apply by September 30, 2022.





The Waste Not Washington School Awards promote sustainability and reward school efforts to reduce waste, recycle, and teach environmental curriculum. A budget of $100,000 per year is available; each award provides up to $5,000.





We encourage schools to be environmental stewards for their students and communities. Across the state, schools are finding ways to carry out their educational missions in a less wasteful manner. These awards celebrate Washington schools for their environmental efforts and help fund their waste reduction projects.