End of an Era: Highland Ice Arena closes October 15, 2022

The rink was built on a vacant lot on Aurora and named for the area. View looking north.





Grand Opening 60 years ago

The Highland Ice Arena is closing its doors for good October 15, 2022, after serving the greater Puget Sound community for nearly 60 years to the day.



The Highland Ice Arena is closing its doors for good October 15, 2022, after serving the greater Puget Sound community for nearly 60 years to the day.

Terry Green, longtime Skating Director, and daughter of founding owners Dorothy and Jim Stephens, shared pictures and memories of this cherished landmark recently as she prepared to close up.





Postcard with photos from 1962

Her dad grew up in Vancouver, BC and learned to skate early at Vancouver’s Forum. He worked jobs on the ice and found an early passion for curling. He won the National Northwest Jr. Men’s champs twice in 1938 and 1939.



Her dad grew up in Vancouver, BC and learned to skate early at Vancouver's Forum. He worked jobs on the ice and found an early passion for curling. He won the National Northwest Jr. Men's champs twice in 1938 and 1939.

Like most men his age, he planned to join his father's military regiment, the Canadian Army. But due to an unfortunately timed outbreak of mumps and hives, he was rejected. Frustrated, he pursued a short teaching career and later joined the Royal Canadian Air Force, which proved to be an important decision only discovered later on.





Dorothy Stephens at the start of her career in the Ice Capades

At about the same time, more than half a country away, Dorothy was skating on the frozen ponds of Quebec with three brothers who forced her into service as ice hockey goalkeeper. She was tough and good. So good and so skilled, she tried out for the Ice Capades and secured a spot.



The spot took her on tour throughout the U.S. During a break on that tour, she was at her home ice arena where her future husband was hanging out between his tours. They met. It wasn’t instant. It took a little while to win her heart! They married on the winter solstice, December 21, 1944. Both finished their respective tours and got down to their shared passion – the ice and their trademark motto “Let skating preserve the fitness of youth”.



At about the same time, more than half a country away, Dorothy was skating on the frozen ponds of Quebec with three brothers who forced her into service as ice hockey goalkeeper. She was tough and good. So good and so skilled, she tried out for the Ice Capades and secured a spot.

The spot took her on tour throughout the U.S. During a break on that tour, she was at her home ice arena where her future husband was hanging out between his tours. They met. It wasn't instant. It took a little while to win her heart! They married on the winter solstice, December 21, 1944. Both finished their respective tours and got down to their shared passion – the ice and their trademark motto "Let skating preserve the fitness of youth".

After teaching in Tacoma and Portland for several years, they had an opportunity to co-lease the Ballard Ice Arena at Shilshole and Dock for a few years. In 1962, they took the leap and opened their own - the Highland Ice Arena was born! [Fun fact: they had the first Zamboni in Washington State!





Jim and Dorothy Stephens at home on the ice

Mom and Dad Stephens taught for years. They worked at and volunteered for every aspect of the ice arena world. They ran their own business. They supported and coached Curling teams. They got the North Seattle Granite Curling Club off the ground. They influenced hundreds, if not thousands of skaters and athletes over the years.



Terry, their daughter and 40+ year Skating Director, says growing up in her family was the best life. The entire skating community is very close. They shared stories of falling asleep in the music room on New Year's Eve because they kept the ice arena open until 12:15am to ring in the new year with everyone.



Mom and Dad Stephens taught for years. They worked at and volunteered for every aspect of the ice arena world. They ran their own business. They supported and coached Curling teams. They got the North Seattle Granite Curling Club off the ground. They influenced hundreds, if not thousands of skaters and athletes over the years.

Terry, their daughter and 40+ year Skating Director, says growing up in her family was the best life. The entire skating community is very close. They shared stories of falling asleep in the music room on New Year's Eve because they kept the ice arena open until 12:15am to ring in the new year with everyone.

She says that still today, she can go to any competition anywhere in the U.S. and meet someone who skated at the Highland Ice Arena. Back then, skating instructors brought their kids to work and now she sees those kids with their own kids, putting on their own make-up for their own competition. Generations and generations of happiness and preserving the fitness of youth.





The Stephens family 1955

But like many things, it’s time to close. Dorothy and Jim both passed within months of each other recently at ages 99 and 100 respectively and left quite a legacy.



But like many things, it's time to close. Dorothy and Jim both passed within months of each other recently at ages 99 and 100 respectively and left quite a legacy.

Terry's husband, Gary, her brother, Rick and his wife Diana Stephens are currently running the rink. The sale has been pending since January 2021. Rick and Diana will continue to run a skate shop and handle boot fittings, sharpening and repairs at a location yet to be determined.





Valkyria Mansfield, 4th generation family skater and the youngest of the great grandkids

Surviving family members say it’s tough to run a business, let alone get up and down into the Zamboni these days. So they decided to sell.



The deal closes October 6, 2022 and Terry invited the community to



Many, many thanks to the family for sharing their passion and this jewel with our community for so long.



--Except as noted, photos are courtesy Terry Green Surviving family members say it’s tough to run a business, let alone get up and down into the Zamboni these days. So they decided to sell.The deal closes October 6, 2022 and Terry invited the community to one last skating exhibition on October 15, 2022 Many, many thanks to the family for sharing their passion and this jewel with our community for so long.

Whether it was skating lessons, fun with friends, school parties, birthday parties, or other family outings, the rink on Aurora has been a part of Shoreline entertainment and community long before Shoreline was a thought. In fact, the area was originally known as Richmond Highlands so that’s how the arena got its name.