Alpha Delta professional organization inducts new members

Caroline Mann and Susana Reyes inducted into Alpha Delta Kappa

professional organization empowering women educators Alpha Delta Kappa (A∆K) is a professional organization created to empower women educators. It was founded in Kansas City, Missouri by women who thought women educators were receiving little recognition and had few administrative opportunities. Alpha Delta Kappa (A∆K) is a professional organization created to empower women educators. It was founded in Kansas City, Missouri by women who thought women educators were receiving little recognition and had few administrative opportunities.





One of our chapter members, Geralyn Shreve, who worked for NASA, told her principal that she would like to become a principal. He patted her on the head (!) and asked her why she would want to do that. Times have changed, but the need for an organization to aid women educators has not diminished. A∆K offers enrichment, both personally and professionally.





In more recent times, A∆K has also turned its energy toward altruistic opportunities. Alpha Delta is an A∆K chapter and supports schools in Shoreline, Edmonds and Mukilteo districts with school supplies, money for scholarships and student fees, as well as donations to charitable agencies such as Mary’s Place, Hang Time (YMCA), and Children’s Hospital.





This past school year Alpha Delta inducted two new members, Caroline Mann and Susana Reyes, as exemplary women educators.





Caroline Mann became a member of Alpha Delta in 2021. Caroline graduated from the University of Washington in 1997 with a BS in microbiology, and earned her Masters in Teaching from Seattle U in 2001. She has been a National Board certified teacher since 2005. Beginning her teaching career at Kellogg Middle School in 2001, she moved to Einstein Middle School in 2003 as a science teacher. She transferred to Shorewood High School in 2006, and has been teaching there ever since. Bonus information for teachers: Caroline read over 100 books in 2021!





Susana Reyes also became a member of Alpha Delta, in 2022. Susana is the Superintendent of Shoreline Schools, and brings a wealth of educational experience to Alpha Delta. She worked initially for Wapato schools as a bilingual teacher, Assistant Principal, and Principal, then moved to Pullman Schools to serve as Assistant Superintendent. She has also served as Assistant Superintendent in the Mead and Pasco School Districts.





Susana Reyes says, “I am honored to be a member of A∆K. I appreciate and am so grateful for the way in which A∆K recognizes the contributions of educators as well as how the organization supports our communities’ students and schools. "Thank you for the nomination and for the opportunity to become a member of A∆K. I look forward to engaging and contributing to the organization’s work.”





Pat Valle is Alpha Delta’s chapter president and co-chair of A∆K’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

“As a teachers’ organization, Alpha Delta is more than the title “sorority” might suggest. It is an altruistic organization of exemplary teachers from Shoreline, Edmonds, and Mukilteo school districts, whose aim is to nurture relationships, create networking opportunities and support diversity, equity and inclusion.”



