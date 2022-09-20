Sunrise and smoke

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Sunrise over the Cascades
Photo by David Walton
Photographer David Walton sent this beautiful photo of Monday's sunrise and explained that:

This morning I was starting my bike ride and didn’t even make it out of the neighborhood when I saw this fantastic sunrise, so I had to stop and photo it. In part it was beautiful due to all the junk in the air, I suppose a silver lining. Apparently it was smoke from forest fires. I say that because later in the day, the smell of smoke overtook the neighborhood.

You can see the solid layer high in the air. From comments made by other people, smoke made it to ground level on the Lake Washington side of the area. During the recent wildfire smoke Lake Forest Park made the national news for having the highest particulate level in the state.

It is pretty, though.

--Diane Hettrick



