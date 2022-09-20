League of Women Voters of Snohomish County candidate forums



This fall, we elect Washington State Legislators, Congressional Representatives, and others, within newly created voting-districts. This fall, we elect Washington State Legislators, Congressional Representatives, and others, within newly created voting-districts.









Pre-recorded forums: (We are in the process of contacting candidates.)

Judicial Candidates (Recording Date: 9/6)

Legislative District 1 – Positions 1, 2 (Recording Date: 10/17)

Legislative District 12 – Positions 1, 2 (Recording Date: 10/13)

Legislative District 32 – Positions 1, 2 and Senator (Recording date: 10/3)

Legislative District 38 – Positions 1, 2 and Senator (Recording date: 9/22)

Legislative District 39 – Positions 1, 2 (Recording date: 9/27)

PUD Commissioner, District 3 (Recording Date 10/4) Live-Streamed Forums: The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is scheduling a robust series of candidate forums, asking questions of candidates in these races:: (We are in the process of contacting candidates.)

Legislative District 44 – Positions 1, 2 and Senator: Thursday, September 29 - 6:30 pm

Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney: Wednesday, October 5 - 6:30 pm

Legislative District 21: Tuesday, October 11, Positions 1, 2 - 6:30 pm

Congressional District 1: Thursday, October 18 - 6:30 pm How to watch: Join us on our YouTube Channel -



Video and podcasts of all forums will be available after the recording date and can be accessed on the

Recordings of most forums will also air on KSER 90.7 FM/KXIR 89.9 FM.



We invite voters to explore these forums - and to vote in the November 8th election.



The League thanks the members of our 2022 Forum Partnership Coalition: AAUW, C3 Coalition, Edmonds College, The Daily Herald, KSER/KXIR, NAACP – Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries, Sultan School District and Turk Pride TV.



The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920, the same year women won the vote. For 100 years, we have been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy. : Join us on our YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty Video and podcasts of all forums will be available after the recording date and can be accessed on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website , and on the League’s YouTube Channel.Recordings of most forums will also air on KSER 90.7 FM/KXIR 89.9 FM.We invite voters to explore these forums - and to vote in the November 8th election.The League thanks the members of our 2022 Forum Partnership Coalition: AAUW, C3 Coalition, Edmonds College, The Daily Herald, KSER/KXIR, NAACP – Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries, Sultan School District and Turk Pride TV.The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920, the same year women won the vote. For 100 years, we have been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy.





In 1976, the League sponsored the first televised presidential debates, winning an Emmy award for Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Journalism.





We sponsored televised Presidential debates throughout the 80’s, focusing on nonpartisan issues with a main goal of informing voters.





The LWVSC has been upholding that tradition right here in Snohomish County by sponsoring debates and forums for local and state offices. Since our organization neither supports nor opposes candidates or political parties, we can provide a thoughtful environment that allows voters to make their own informed choices.





