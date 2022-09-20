LFP council meetings Thursday, September 22, 2022
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
|LFP City Council
LFP CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL WORK SESSION
09/22/2022 - 6:00pm
- Discussion: Mayor’s Proposed Revenue Projection Overview
LFP CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
09/22/2022 - 7:00pm
- ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS FOR COUNCIL DISCUSSION
- Ordinance 1249 – Amending Chapter 13.08 of the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code, Sewer Service and Use, regarding rates
- Ordinance 1250 - Adoption of 2018 International Building Code and Other Construction related codes
- ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS FOR ACTION
- Resolution 1857 - Authorizing Mayor to Sign an Agreement with AQUALIS for 2022 Stormwater System Cleaning
